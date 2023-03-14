India's bullet train to run by August 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:10 PM IST
- Vaishnaw said that while there were initial delays in the project, it picked up pace after the change in government in Maharashtra
NEW DELHI : India's first bullet train is slated to run in August 2026 with a larger section planned for the year after, said railways and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, noting that the project will give a boost to the economy, as many of the companies supplying to the project had started getting export orders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×