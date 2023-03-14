India's bullet train to run by August 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The ministry of railways shared the progress of the Bullet Train project and informed that the overall project has progressed by 26.33%. It added that the overall Gujarat leg of the project has completed 32.93% while the Civil Works around the project in the state has progressed around 54.74%. When it comes to the Maharashtra leg of the Bullet Train project, the ministry just shared the information about the overall progress which was just 13.72%, which was considerably less than Gujarat. It added that Under the project, 257.06 km of Pile Work is complete as of 28 February and 155.48 Km of Pire work is complete, according to the ministry. The progress update added that 37.64 Km of Girders were launched during the project.