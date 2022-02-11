India’s CBDC may reduce need for card networks, payment gateways

T.R. Ramachandran, group country manager, India and South Asia for Visa, said the company is “eager to work" with the RBI to “help identify the most compelling CBDC use cases". “Visa is helping ecosystems in various countries lay the foundation for an open digital currency ecosystem by developing standards for security, interoperability, scalability, privacy, offline capability, as well as for enabling NFTs (non-fungible tokens). We are keen to bring this expertise to the fore in our engagement with the RBI as well as market participants in times to come," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}