India's chip ambitions are about to get larger
Summary
- India aims to be among the top five in the semiconductor ecosystem in the next five years. The Semiconductor Mission approved projects with a combined investment of ₹1.48 trillion, with plans for more fabs and ATMP units in the pipeline, the minister says.
New Delhi: The government plans to boost chip sector incentives from the current ₹76,000 crore, as it expects a mushrooming of chip fabs and testing units in the country in the years ahead.
