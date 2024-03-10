India's chip ambitions are about to get larger

On 1 March, the Union cabinet approved three chip sector projects with expected investments of ₹1.26 trillion, with the Tata group leading two of them. Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will build a ₹91,000 crore semiconductor fab in Gujarat's Dholera, while Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd will set up an ATMP unit in Assam's Morigaon for ₹27,000 crore. Separately, CG Power Pvt. Ltd will build an ATMP unit in Gujarat’s Sanand at an investment of ₹7,600 crore, along with Japan’s Renesas Electronics. Last year, US-based Micron began work on its ATMP unit in Gujarat's Sanand. All projects taken together entail an investment of around ₹1.48 trillion.