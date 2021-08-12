Indore, the country's cleanest city, has now been declared as the first 'water plus' city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. “Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Indore City received the certification from the centre on Wednesday.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Madhya Pradesh | Indore has been declared as India's first 'water plus' city.



"Indore carried out survey & halted 7,000 outfalls of greywater that went in rivers, drains. We completed all criteria to gain this achievement," said Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal y'day pic.twitter.com/G2rNjyIa17 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

It is given for maintaining cleanliness in rivers and drains.

"According to the criteria, dirty water should not go into any river or drain. Also, 30 per cent of the city's sewer water has to be recycled and reused. Public toilets must be connected to sewer lines and must be cleaned," said Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

