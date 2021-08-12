India's cleanest city is now the country's first 'water plus' city

Indore, the country's cleanest city, has now been declared as the first 'water plus' city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. “Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state," Chouhan said in a tweet.