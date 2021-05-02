India's coal import likely to be subdued in coming months: mjunction

Of the total imports in March 2021, non-coking coal was at 12.12 MT, against 13.16 MT imported in March 2020. Coking coal import was at 5.47 MT during March 2021, up against 4 MT imported in March 2020. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the country, bringing the entire healthcare system to its knees. The country's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.