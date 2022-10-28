India’s coal production hits fresh milestone of 382 mt in H1FY23: Report

The coal despatch to the power sector, which accounts for the largest coal despatch has increased by around 17% y-o-y. As of August 2022, the energy deficit in the country has come down to 0.4% (465 million units) as against 0.5% (638 million units) in August 2021. While coal production has increased, electricity requirement has declined owing to good monsoon during the months of June - August.

