India's coal production increased by 12% to 57.93 million ton in September
As the production level of 25 coal mines in the country went beyond 100%, India was able to boost its coal production by 12% in September. Coal production for September this year stood at 57.93 million tonnes which is 12% higher than 51.72 million tonnes last September.