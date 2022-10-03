As the production level of 25 coal mines in the country went beyond 100%, India was able to boost its coal production by 12% in September. Coal production for September this year stood at 57.93 million tonnes which is 12% higher than 51.72 million tonnes last September.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during September 2022, CIL, SCCL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 12.35 %, 8.43% and 12.37 % by producing 45.67 MT, 4.93 MT and 7.33 MT respectively.

“Of the top 37 mines, 25 mines' production level has been more than 100 percent and another five mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 percent during September," the ministry of coal said in a press release.

Simultaneously, coal despatch also increased by 1.95 percent to 61.18 million tonnes in September 2022, up from 60.02 MT the previous year. CIL, SCCL, and Captive mines/others increased by 1.03, 4.13, and 6.84 percent in September 2022, despatching 48.88 MT, 4.77 MT, and 7.53 MT.

Power utility despatch increased to 51.71 MT in September 2022, up from 50.16 MT at the same time last year. In September of this year, coal-fired power generation increased by 13.40% over the previous year.

Overall power generation in September'22 was 13.77% higher than power generation in September 2021.

Coal India Limited has also reported a 20% jump is production for the first half of the current fiscal year with an output of 299 million tonnes. The growth was around 49 million tonnes as the production was 250 million tonnes in the first half of last year.

CIL has achieved nearly 43% of the fiscal 700 MT production target in six months and hopes to complete the remainder in the second half, which is typically much higher than first-half fiscal production.

Pushed by the increased production, supplies to power plants also increased sharply to 285.5 million tonnes for the first half.