India's coal production rises by 11.37% to 60.42 MT in July

India's coal production rises by 11.37% to 60.42 MT in July1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- Of the top 37 coal mines, production of 24 mines was over 100% during July this year. Another seven mines' production stood between 80 and 100%
The overall coal production in the country rose by 11.37% to 60.42 million tonnes (MT) in July 2022 as compared to 54.25 MT recorded in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Coal.
The overall coal production in the country rose by 11.37% to 60.42 million tonnes (MT) in July 2022 as compared to 54.25 MT recorded in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Coal.
During July this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others clocked a growth of 11.12% and 44.37% by producing 47.33 MT and 9.80 MT coal, respectively.
During July this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others clocked a growth of 11.12% and 44.37% by producing 47.33 MT and 9.80 MT coal, respectively.
However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 32.51% during the month.
However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 32.51% during the month.
Of the top 37 coal mines, production of 24 mines was over 100% during July this year. Another seven mines' production stood between 80 and 100%.
Of the top 37 coal mines, production of 24 mines was over 100% during July this year. Another seven mines' production stood between 80 and 100%.
Also, coal despatch increased by 8.51% to 67.81 MT in July this year from 62.49 MT during July last fiscal.
Also, coal despatch increased by 8.51% to 67.81 MT in July this year from 62.49 MT during July last fiscal.
During July 2022, CIL and captive mines/others recorded a growth of 8.17% and 40.78%, by dispatching 54.54 MT and 9.91 MT, respectively.
During July 2022, CIL and captive mines/others recorded a growth of 8.17% and 40.78%, by dispatching 54.54 MT and 9.91 MT, respectively.
The Power utilities despatch has grown by 17.09% to 58.45 MT during July this year as compared to 49.92 MT in July 2021 due to an increase in power demand.
The Power utilities despatch has grown by 17.09% to 58.45 MT during July this year as compared to 49.92 MT in July 2021 due to an increase in power demand.
Coal-based power generation has seen a growth of 4.76% in July 2022. The overall power generation in July 2022 has been 4.29% higher than in July 2021, the data released by the government showed.
Coal-based power generation has seen a growth of 4.76% in July 2022. The overall power generation in July 2022 has been 4.29% higher than in July 2021, the data released by the government showed.
Meanwhile, India’s coal production increased by 32.57% to 67.59 million tonne in June this year amid anticipation of rising power demand in the country. In June last year, the domestic coal production was 50.98 million tonne.
Meanwhile, India’s coal production increased by 32.57% to 67.59 million tonne in June this year amid anticipation of rising power demand in the country. In June last year, the domestic coal production was 50.98 million tonne.