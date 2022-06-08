India's coal production rises by 34% to 71.30 MT in May

India's coal production rises by 34% to 71.30 MT in May2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
Of the top 37 coal-producing mines, 23 produced more than 100% growth in production, while the output growth of 10 mines stood between 80 and 100% year-on-year
Coal production in the country jumped by 33.88% to 71.30 million tonnes (MT) in the month of May as compared to 53.25 MT recorded during the same month last year, as per provisional data by the ministry of coal.
While Coal India Limited saw an increase of 30.04% to 54.72 MT in its output, the production of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) rose by 11.01% to 6.04 MT. Further, production from captive mines/others registered a growth of 83.33% to 10.54 MT.
At the same time, coal dispatch increased by 16.05% to 77.83 MT in May 2022 as compared to 67.06 MT recorded on 20 May.
Last month, CIL, SCCL and captives/others registered a growth of 11.34%, 5.66% and 67.06% by dispatching 61.24 MT, 6.13 MT and 10.46 MT respectively.
Of the top 37 coal-producing mines, 23 produced more than 100% growth in production, while the output growth of 10 mines stood between 80 and 100% year-on-year during the month under review.
Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18% in May 2022 as compared to May 2021.
The overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32% higher than in Aprril 2021 and 2.63% higher than the power generated in April 2022.
Coal-based power generation in the month of May 2022 has been 98609 MU in comparison to 102529 MU in April 2022 and registered a negative growth of 3.82%. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140059 MU from 136465 MU in April 2022 due to Hydro and Wind energy, the ministry said.
Moody's on coal production in India
Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that large coal-importing nations, including India, will look to ramp up the output of domestic coal to strengthen energy security and lessen dependence on the import of fossil fuels.
Coal India Ltd targets to increase production by around 12% in the current year, the agency said. The state-owned firm accounts for over 80% of India's coal output.
The government has recently mandated CIL to import coal as an emergency measure to avoid a shortage of coal for the country’s power utilities and build up buffer stock.
