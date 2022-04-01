The ministry data further showed that Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) produced 65.02 MT during FY22 compared to 50.58 MT the previous year - recording a growth of 28.55%. At the same time, coal production of captive mines has gone up to 89.57 MT with an increase of 29.47 % against the previous fiscal where it was only 69.18 MT.