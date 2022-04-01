This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total coal dispatch in FY22 came in at 818.04 MT against the figure of 690.71 MT the previous year, an increase of 18.43%. During the period, Coal India dispatched 661.85 MT of coal against the previous year's figure of 573.80 MT.
India's coal production touched 777.23 Million Ton (MT) in fiscal year FY22 compared to 716 MT of the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 8.55%, as per the provisional data of the Coal Ministry.
Government-owned Coal India production has risen by 4.43% from 596.24MT in 2020-21 to 622.64 MT during the financial year 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the total coal dispatch in FY22 came in at 818.04 MT against the figure of 690.71 MT the previous year, an increase of 18.43%. During the period, Coal India dispatched 661.85 MT of coal against the previous year's figure of 573.80 MT.
The ministry data further showed that Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) produced 65.02 MT during FY22 compared to 50.58 MT the previous year - recording a growth of 28.55%. At the same time, coal production of captive mines has gone up to 89.57 MT with an increase of 29.47 % against the previous fiscal where it was only 69.18 MT.
The ministry data further showed that Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) produced 65.02 MT during FY22 compared to 50.58 MT the previous year - recording a growth of 28.55%. At the same time, coal production of captive mines has gone up to 89.57 MT with an increase of 29.47 % against the previous fiscal where it was only 69.18 MT.