India's coal production set to nearly double by FY30

India's coal production set to nearly double by FY302 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:07 PM IST
In FY23, key coal-producing states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and segments of Madhya Pradesh, played a pivotal role in contributing a staggering 75% of India's total raw coal despatch
New Delhi: The coal ministry has unveiled an ambitious plan to almost double India's coal production by fiscal 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.7%.
