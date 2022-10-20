New Delhi: Union minister of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said India’s total coal production will touch 900 million ton (MT) during this financial year, and all efforts are being taken by Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries to attain this goal.

Addressing a function at the Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India to release a “Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources", Joshi said mineral exploration norms have been relaxed recently, nine private exploration agencies got accredited so far, and commercial coal mine auctioning process has been made totally transparent by the present government.

Coal import has come down considerably and by 2024 import will be stopped, the minister added.

Complimenting CAG’s office for bringing out the first ever compendium of asset account on mineral assets of the country, Joshi said that the report presents comprehensive picture of the mineral resources spread across different States.

He said that the compendium will be of immense value in further strengthening sustainable mining process which is of paramount importance for ecology and future generation. The minister dedicated the compendium to the people of the country on the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav.

Collating the information of the State Asset Accounts, Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) has prepared the Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources in States.

The compendium includes details of all four fossil fuels, 40 major minerals and 63 minor minerals in 28 States and one UT i.e. Jammu & Kashmir and also covers the innovations and good practices noticed during the course of the study. The publication includes certain areas which will require State Government’s intervention.

It also provides some suggestions for the way forward to further improve the overall management of resources and optimize revenue yields besides ensuring sustainability of the resources.