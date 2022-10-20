India’s coal production to touch 900 mt during this fiscal: Pralhad Joshi1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 03:49 PM IST
Joshi said commercial coal mine auctioning process has been made totally transparent by the present government
New Delhi: Union minister of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said India’s total coal production will touch 900 million ton (MT) during this financial year, and all efforts are being taken by Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries to attain this goal.