Coffee export set to rise in next two qtrs1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:42 PM IST
For the next two quarters, India’s coffee exports are expected to go up by 10% year-on year in value terms due to a shift to mid-premium coffee from expensive premium-quality coffee amid firm international prices.
NEW DELHI : India’s coffee exports, which had risen 13% on year in the Q4 quarter in value terms, are expected to go up further because of higher international prices, driving consumers to less expensive coffee.
