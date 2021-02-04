OPEN APP
India's considerable vaccine productivity will serve needs of all: PM Modi
The two leaders also discussed possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international fora (PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 10:07 PM IST PTI

Modi and Ramaphosa, during a telephonic conversation, discussed the continuing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in this context the vaccination campaigns being undertaken in their respective countries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that India's considerable productive capacity for pharmaceuticals and vaccines would continue to serve the needs of all countries, including those in Africa.

Modi and Ramaphosa, during a telephonic conversation, discussed the continuing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in this context the vaccination campaigns being undertaken in their respective countries, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

"Spoke to President @CyrilRamaphosa about the measures India and South Africa are taking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic domestically and internationally. India's capacity to produce medicines and vaccines is supporting the efforts of many nations, including our friends in Africa," Modi said in a tweet.

The PMO also said in its statement that the prime minister reiterated to the South African president that India's considerable productive capacity for pharmaceuticals and vaccines would continue to serve the needs of all countries, including those in Africa.

The two leaders also discussed possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international fora, to facilitate access and affordability of vaccines and medicines.

Modi and Ramphosa agreed that officials of both countries would remain in touch over the coming days to exchange experiences and explore potential for collaborative efforts against the pandemic, according to the PMO.

Earlier this week, made-in-India vaccines reached South Africa in an aircraft and President Ramaphosa received the consignment of doses.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

