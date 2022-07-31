India’s consumer electronics industry is set on the path to Industry 5.0

The value of digital comes through if one has complete visibility of the value chain, starting from planning, to sourcing, to making and delivery. Digital is a competitive advantage when you have a decentralized manufacturing ecosystem, which Zetwerk has mastered. “Covid was a time when we realized a huge need for digitization. A lot of things were happening with respect to large factories, but there are a lot of suppliers who did not work with large factories, and they really required hand-holding. That’s where we came in the picture," said Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Zetwerk. Today, everyone has visibility to data in the entire value chain. A case in point is that of Samsung, which manages a lot of data insights from multiple data centres and manufacturing locations and has impactful results in their factories of the future.