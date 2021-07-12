India's consumption story will create $15 trillion economy: Gautam Adani

Referring to the drop in share prices of the group companies, Adani said the group's focus is on creating long-term sustainable value. “Recently, a few media houses indulged in reckless and irresponsible reporting related to administrative actions of regulators. This caused unexpected fluctuations in the market prices of Adani stocks. Unfortunately, some of our small investors were affected by this twisted narrative in which some commentators and journalists seemed to imply that companies have regulatory powers over their shareholders and that companies can compel disclosure. In the long term, such diversions will not impact us," he said.