NEW DELHI : Despite harbouring the second maximum burden of coronavirus infections in the world, India contributed an average of less than 7% of total scientific research done during the covid-19 pandemic globally, showed an analysis published in the Scientometrics journal.

The authors said that scientists across the world came out with an “astonishing" number of over 87,000 scientific papers. The analysis was focussed on China, the first economy that suffered from the pandemic, as well as the 10 most-affected countries the USA, India, France, Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Spain, Russia, Belgium, and Poland in terms of cumulative covid-19 cases to date as recorded by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The authors defined four periods in the data corresponding to preCOVID-19 as articles produced between 2018 and 2019; Period I as January 1–April 8, 2020; Period II as April 9–July 12, 2020; and Period III as July 13–October 5, 2020.

The authors noted that the number of coronavirus publications saw a great boom in 2020, rising at a spectacular rate from a total of 4,875 articles produced on the topic (preprint and peer reviewed) between January and mid-April to an overall sum of 44,013 by mid-July, and 87,515 by the start of October 2020.

India’s contribution to the global scientific research pre-covid-19 timeframe was merely 3.7%. The country’s contribution further declined to 2.9% Period I, which increased to 6.7% and 6.8% in the Period II and Period III respectively amounting to an average of 6.7% globally.

The USA remained the top country in scientific research on covid-19 after China, where contributions dropped off significantly after infection rates in the country fell. “Following the decline in the global share of covid-19 cases and the rise in articles from a larger set of countries, the study found that articles from China represented a smaller share of world articles than in the early months of the pandemic. In contrast, the USA and European nations turned out increasing numbers of covid-19 articles, a funding particularly true of Italy which rapidly increased its output during covid-19," the study said.

After the sharp increase in covid-19 publication production of China shortly after the outbreak of covid-19, the share of Chinese articles decreased in the later months of 2020, from 47.4% of all articles in first three months to 16.1% in July–October 2020, the study found. Scientists in the United States were involved in 23% of all worldwide coronavirus studies at the beginning of the pandemic and about 33% from July to October, the last period covered in this study.

In contrast, countries such as India, Brazil, France, Spain, Poland, and Belgium gained greater visibility in later periods of the pandemic. In particular, Italy greatly increased the volume of publications through the months of the pandemic. Interestingly, Russia exhibits the opposite trend. Although home to a large number of covid-19 cases, Russian researchers were contributing a lower share of coronavirus publications than in pre-covid-19, the study said.

“In general, and somewhat surprisingly, the trend of publication shares of each country mirrors the trend of newly confirmed cases of covid-19 in the selected countries. For example, there were very few newly confirmed cases of covid-19 in China since Period II, in line with the drop in production of new articles. In contrast, India and Brazil reported rapid growth in the number of covid-19 cases in Period II and III, and also showed a great boom in global shares of publications since Period II. European countries, including the UK, Italy, France, and Spain, which suffered from first and second waves of the pandemic in April and September respectively, also showed significant increase in contributions to the global covid-19 research base in these time periods.

In the earlier study, the researchers found that China and the United States led the world in coronavirus research during the early months of the pandemic.

“It may be that government funding for research on the issue dropped dramatically in countries like China when the pandemic no longer posed as large of a threat," said Caroline Wagner, co-author of the study and associate professor in the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.

