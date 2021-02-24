“In general, and somewhat surprisingly, the trend of publication shares of each country mirrors the trend of newly confirmed cases of covid-19 in the selected countries. For example, there were very few newly confirmed cases of covid-19 in China since Period II, in line with the drop in production of new articles. In contrast, India and Brazil reported rapid growth in the number of covid-19 cases in Period II and III, and also showed a great boom in global shares of publications since Period II. European countries, including the UK, Italy, France, and Spain, which suffered from first and second waves of the pandemic in April and September respectively, also showed significant increase in contributions to the global covid-19 research base in these time periods.

