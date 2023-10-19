India’s contribution to global growth to rise to 18% in five years: IMF
Krishna Srinivasan, director, Asia Pacific Department, IMF, said India and China are expected to jointly account for half the world’s growth in 2023 and 2024, with India’s share at 16% and the remaining being contributed by China.
MUMBAI : India’s contribution to global economic growth is expected to increase 200 basis points (bps) to 18% over the next five years as the country grows at a quicker pace, a senior official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.
