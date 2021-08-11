NEW DELHI: The number of cooking gas cylinder customers in India has touched 29.11 crore, minister of state in petroleum and natural gas ministry Rameswar Teli said in a reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

This comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching Ujjwala 2.0 that provides free cooking gas connections to poor families, by handing over LPG cylinder connections at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

“Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli today informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the LPG customers, who have joined the PAHAL Scheme, are cash transfer compliant. As on 01.07.2021, out of total 29.11 crore LPG customers, 27.27 crore have joined the Scheme and they are Cash Transfer Compliant(CTC)," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in a statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a government programme that aims to provide free cooking gas connections to poor families increased India’s LPG coverage to 99.5% on 1 January this year from 61.9 % as on 1 April 2016. The country consumes around 145 million standard cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas.

“As on 01.04.2016, there were total 16.62 crore LPG customers in the country which has increased to 29.11 crore as on 01.07.2021," the statement added.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched on 1 May 2016, aims to safeguard the health of women and children and lays the basis for a fundamental material transformation at the bottom of the pyramid by covering 715 districts. A cash assistance is given to the beneficiaries to get a deposit-free new connection thereby helping improve energy access. Also, the connections are given in the name of the women heads of the households.

