Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6% in Nov: Govt data

India’s eight infrastructure sectors contracted at a steeper pace of 2.6% in November, signaling that economic recovery in the pandemic-hit Asia’s third largest economy may still not be on strong footing.

The core sector, which constitutes 40% of the index of industrial production (IIP) showed signs of recovery in September with only 0.1% contraction from 6.9% dip in the preceding month. However, it contracted at a faster pace in October (-0.9%) and November. To be sure, IIP bounced back to register positive growth in September and October on the back of recovery in demand for consumer goods and a lower base effect.

Data released by the industry department for November showed coal (2.9%), fertilizers (1.6%), steel (-4.4%), cement (-7.1%) and electricity (2.2%) which registered strong growth in October faltered in November while natural gas (-9.3%) contracted at a faster pace. Only crude oil contracted at a slower pace of 4.9% in November compared to 6.2% dip in the preceding month. The absence of a lower base, so far available between August to October also contributed to the poor show in November. A higher base effect till February next year means core sector may continue to underperform compared to other macro indicators.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said the contraction in growth of steel and cement blunts to a large extent the hopes of a revival in the manufacturing and infra spaces. “Quite clearly the growth rates of 4% and 3.2% witnessed in October were helped by some element of carry over demand from the past. The declines of -4.4% and -7.1% respectively in November are hence quite disappointing. IIP growth can be in the range of 0 to1% as consumer goods are likely to remain upbeat for this month given the festival season factor," he added.

Data separately released by the Controller General of Accounts showed fiscal deficit in the first eight months of FY21 till November stood at 135.1% of the full year target at ₹10.8 trillion. November saw a sharp and encouraging ramping up of the government spending, with revenue expenditure rising 32% while capital expenditure increased nearly 250% on a small base.

“A sustenance of this trend will bolster economic activity, and help the Indian economy exit the recession in the coming quarter," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter due to the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. Since then many economic agencies have revised upward their growth forecasts for India hoping for quicker than anticipated economic recovery. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. It expects the economy to post 0.1% growth in December quarter and 0.7% in March quarter to end FY21 with 7.5% contraction. The finance ministry also expects marginal positive growth in the economy beginning December quarter.

