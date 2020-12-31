Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6% in Nov: Govt data

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings said the contraction in growth of steel and cement blunts to a large extent the hopes of a revival in the manufacturing and infra spaces. “Quite clearly the growth rates of 4% and 3.2% witnessed in October were helped by some element of carry over demand from the past. The declines of -4.4% and -7.1% respectively in November are hence quite disappointing. IIP growth can be in the range of 0 to1% as consumer goods are likely to remain upbeat for this month given the festival season factor," he added.