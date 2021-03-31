NEW DELHI: India’s eight infrastructure sectors contracted the sharpest in six months in February, reversing two consecutive months of growth.

Data released by the industry department showed that India's core sector shrank 4.6% from a year ago , underlining the uncertain path to recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy amid a second wave of coronavirus infections.

During the month under review, output in all eight sectors contracted including steel (-1.8%) and electricity (-0.2%) which have been recording positive growth over last five consecutive months. Refinery products (-10.9%) recorded the sharpest decline in output, followed by cement sector (-5.5%). Among other sectors, coal (-4.4%), crude oil (-3.2%), natural gas (-1%), fertilizers (-3.7%) also shrank during the month.

ESCAP has projected the Indian economy to grow at 7% in 2021 compared with a 7.7% contraction in the preceding year. “Despite a robust reduction in new covid-19 cases and the start of vaccine roll-out, India’s 2021 economic output is expected to remain below the 2019 level. Meanwhile, maintaining low borrowing costs while keeping nonperforming loans in check would be a challenge," the UN body said on Tuesday.

Fitch Ratings last week upgraded India’s FY22 growth projection to 12.8% from 11% estimated earlier on a stronger carryover effect, a looser fiscal stance and better virus containment. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) earlier this month projected that the Indian economy will bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries, aided by additional fiscal support after the covid-19 pandemic pushed the economy into recession after a gap of more than 40 years.

While the Economic Survey has estimated FY22 growth at 11%, the Reserve Bank of India has projected GDP growth at 10.5%.





