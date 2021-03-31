India's core sector contracts 4.6% in February

Fitch Ratings last week upgraded India’s FY22 growth projection to 12.8% from 11% estimated earlier on a stronger carryover effect, a looser fiscal stance and better virus containment. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) earlier this month projected that the Indian economy will bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries, aided by additional fiscal support after the covid-19 pandemic pushed the economy into recession after a gap of more than 40 years.