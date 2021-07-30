The output of eight core sectors grew by 8.9% in June, compared with 16.8% in the previous month, as the high base effect of 2020 began to fizzle out, the official data released on Friday showed.

India's infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 25.3% on year in the first quarter of the fiscal year beginning in April, the data showed.

Infrastructure growth for March was revised to 12.6% from an earlier estimate of 6.8%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.