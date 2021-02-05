A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai.

India's coronavirus cases have fallen sharply. Here's why

4 min read . 11:04 AM IST

AFP

With its 1.3 billion population, India has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections -- more than 10.8 million -- but new cases and deaths have fallen sharply in recent weeks. This week, new daily infections were the lowest in eight months, while deaths fell below 100