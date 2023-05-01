Professionals under the scanner for unethical conduct

Professionals under the scanner for unethical conduct1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:42 PM IST
In an early indication of likely tightening of rules governing these professionals, the ministry has flagged its concerns about wrongful certification of premises of companies to its field officers and to the self-regulator of company secretaries, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), said a person informed about the development.
New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has taken a serious view of professionals who help companies incorporate by falsely certifying they have visited the premises of the intended registered office.
