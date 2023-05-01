Professionals under the scanner for unethical conduct

Experts are also of the view that making professionals solely responsible for this regulatory role may not be feasible. “The requirement of verifying the proposed premises of a company to be set up is important from the perspective of regulatory oversight but it may not be viable or feasible to leave that responsibility solely upon professionals like company secretaries, cost accountants and chartered accountants. It is recommended to explore an alternative solution to this key requirement like uploading a video verifying the address, etc," said Noorul Hassan,partner Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys.