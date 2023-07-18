NEW DELHI : India, one of the world’s largest cotton producers, risks becoming a net importer after both exports and production registered a record decline in the current financial year amid weak demand for textile products in the West due to the long-drawn Ukraine war.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects India’s cotton exports to slip to its lowest in 19 years during the current crop season between October 2022 and September 2023 as it expects farmers to shift to other profitable crops such as oilseeds and pulses. Indian cotton yarn exports had hit a decadal low of 664,000 tonnes in FY23, compared to the highest exports of 1.38 million tonnes in FY22.

The value of cotton yarn and handloom product exports also fell 14% in May 2023 compared with the year-ago period. Cotton exports had earlier slipped nearly 75% in FY23 to $678.75 million compared with $2.65 billion in the last financial year.Notably, cotton yarn manufacturers had witnessed record profits due to strong demand after the end of the covid-19 pandemic. Besides, experts said demand was also boosted by lower domestic cotton prices compared with global prices, along with a US ban on cotton products from China’s Xinjiang region on human rights grounds.

However, demand came under pressure in FY23 and declining domestic production added to fears of India turning into a net importer. To be sure, India textile production caters largely to the domestic markets.

Experts also attributed the decline to demand slide in China after a patchy recovery from covid-19. Historically, China has been the largest buyer of Indian cotton yarn but post the US ban, Bangladesh took its place and became the largest importer of Indian cotton yarn in FY22 and FY23.

Queries sent to the union textile ministry remained unanswered at press time.According to the latest data by the agriculture ministry, sowing of cotton across India remains 8.5% lower on-year at 7 million hectares due to a decline in cultivation in some major cotton-growing states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana amid patchy rainfall. Though the category of rainfall in the country turned to normal from deficient in about 10 days, uneven distribution of monsoon rains in these regions remains a concern for cotton cultivation. Rain deficiency until Thursday was 22% in Maharashtra, 27% in Telangana and 14% Andhra Pradesh. However, 106% above-normal rainfall pushed up cotton sowing 4.6% on-year in Gujarat, the largest producer of cotton in India. Plantation of cotton lags 10.4% at 1.7 million hectares in Maharashtra, 2% at 1 million hectares in Telangana and 0.3% at 57,000 hectares in Andhra Pradesh.

As per government’s third advance estimates, cotton production in 2022-23 (July-June) has been 34.3 million bales (1 bale = 170 kg) as against last year’s 31.1 million bales. However, the Cotton Association of India revised the cotton crop estimates downwards to 29.8 million bales compared with 30.7 million bales predicted in 2021-22. Care Edge rating agency said Indian cotton yarn exports were the lowest in a decade, leading to a decline in sales volumes and a contraction in operating profitability margin for cotton yarn spinners in FY23, which remained below the historical average. “India has been the largest producer and exporter of cotton for quite some time now. But of late, chances are that we will become a net importer of cotton from being a net exporter. The reason is that while cotton production and productivity have not increased, cotton consumption is rising," former textiles secretary UP Singh had cautioned last year.Stagnant cotton production is also worrying as prices of textiles have risen consistently over the last three years, the Economic Survey 2023 said. Clothing and footwear were among the major contributors of headline inflation in FY23.