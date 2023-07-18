Cotton output falls on crop switching, waning demand3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:51 PM IST
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects India’s cotton exports to slip to its lowest in 19 years during the current crop season between October 2022 and September 2023 as it expects farmers to shift to other profitable crops such as oilseeds and pulses.
NEW DELHI : India, one of the world’s largest cotton producers, risks becoming a net importer after both exports and production registered a record decline in the current financial year amid weak demand for textile products in the West due to the long-drawn Ukraine war.
