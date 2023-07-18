Cotton output falls on crop switching, waning demand

As per government’s third advance estimates, cotton production in 2022-23 (July-June) has been 34.3 million bales (1 bale = 170 kg) as against last year’s 31.1 million bales. However, the Cotton Association of India revised the cotton crop estimates downwards to 29.8 million bales compared with 30.7 million bales predicted in 2021-22. Care Edge rating agency said Indian cotton yarn exports were the lowest in a decade, leading to a decline in sales volumes and a contraction in operating profitability margin for cotton yarn spinners in FY23, which remained below the historical average. “India has been the largest producer and exporter of cotton for quite some time now. But of late, chances are that we will become a net importer of cotton from being a net exporter. The reason is that while cotton production and productivity have not increased, cotton consumption is rising," former textiles secretary UP Singh had cautioned last year.Stagnant cotton production is also worrying as prices of textiles have risen consistently over the last three years, the Economic Survey 2023 said. Clothing and footwear were among the major contributors of headline inflation in FY23.