New Delhi: India reported a modest 21 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing the trend of declining numbers observed for several months, according to Tuesday’s data from the union health ministry. The active caseload currently stands at 1,449.

The country’s total caseload has touched over 4.5 crore so far and since its outbreak in early 2020, the virus has taken a toll of approximately 531,915 lives in India.

Current scientific understanding suggests that the virus’s threat has been blunted due to widespread exposure leading to broad immunity. Scientists underscore the need for vigilance against any potentially severe future variants.

Empty covid wards in hospitals testify to the falling case numbers, a welcome respite for healthcare workers. However, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions remain at risk. Medical professionals recommend them to opt for booster shots, if not already administered, and adhere to appropriate covid-safe behaviors.

Hybrid immunity, brought on by both vaccination and natural infection, appears to have fortified India’s population against existing variants, making hospitalization and severe outcomes unlikely due to the mild nature of the virus.

Approximately 44.46 million recoveries have been reported till date, including 36 in the past day, edging the recovery rate to an impressive 98.81%.

About 47,533 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests performed to nearly 92.93 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 427 vaccine doses were administered.