India reports 21 new covid cases in a day1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST
The country’s total caseload has touched over 4.5 crore so far and since its outbreak in early 2020, the virus has taken a toll of approximately 531,915 lives in India
New Delhi: India reported a modest 21 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing the trend of declining numbers observed for several months, according to Tuesday’s data from the union health ministry. The active caseload currently stands at 1,449.
