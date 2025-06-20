India’s Covid-19 cases decline even as new Omicron sub-variants emerge

New Delhi: India’s active Covid-19 caseload fell to 5,976 on Friday, down from 6,483 cases a day earlier, even as new Omicron sub-variants continue to drive infections. The country reported three deaths in the past 24 hours—two from Delhi and one from Kerala—taking the total fatalities this year to 116, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Health authorities have identified two new Omicron sub-lineages, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7—both mutations of the JN.1 variant—as the cause of the current surge. However, scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have indicated that these new strains are not causing increased disease severity compared to earlier Omicron waves.

Several states are witnessing a decline in daily infections. Kerala reported 1,309 active cases, followed by Gujarat (1,046), West Bengal (747), Delhi (632), Karnataka (466), and Maharashtra (443).

According to ICMR, genome sequencing data shows that while the earlier spike was largely due to the JN.1.16 sub-variant, most recent cases are being attributed to recombinant variants like LF.7 and LP.8.1.2.

The Union Health Ministry has urged the public to continue observing Covid-appropriate behaviour, avoid crowded places, and take necessary health precautions, especially when unwell. The ministry emphasized that while Covid-19 has transitioned into an endemic stage, all circulating variants over the past three years have remained within the Omicron lineage.

To ensure preparedness, the government has directed states and union territories to review medical readiness across healthcare facilities, including the availability of oxygen supplies, isolation beds, ventilators, and critical medicines. A nationwide mock drill was conducted to assess oxygen supply infrastructure in hospitals.

Surveillance units at the state and district level are closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. All SARI admissions and 5% of ILI cases continue to be tested for Covid-19, with positive SARI samples sent for whole genome sequencing to track emerging variants.