India reports 1,839 fresh covid infections in a day, active cases fall to 25,1781 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Thanks to Indians having developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural infection, cases have been less severe this time
New Delhi: India reported 1,839 fresh covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, pulling down active cases to 25,178, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Monday. Total reported cases stand at 4.49 crore , with death toll at 5,31,692.
