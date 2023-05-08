New Delhi: India reported 1,839 fresh covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, pulling down active cases to 25,178, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Monday. Total reported cases stand at 4.49 crore , with death toll at 5,31,692.

Active cases comprise 0.06% of total infections, with recovery rate at 98.76%. Daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.49% and weekly positivity rate at 2.17 %.

As of now, Karnataka has 670 active cases, Kerala has 6,340 active cases, Maharashtra has 1,628 cases, Gujarat 496 cases, Delhi 920 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,220, Haryana 1,436, Chhattisgarh 879 cases, Rajasthan 1,098 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 1,311, and West Bengal has 2,347 active cases.

Most of the hospitalisations have been among the elderly and those with co-morbidities, and hence people have been asked to take their booster vaccine shots.

Scientists say the XBB.1.16 variant responsible for recent surge in covid cases, but thanks to Indians having developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural infection, cases have been less severe. The government has, however, urged people to continue wearing masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination.

More than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. In the last 24 hours, around 439 vaccine doses were given.

The health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.