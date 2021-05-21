India's Covid-19 crisis: How this city is gearing up for a third wave

Mumbai is building four gigantic centres across the city with special units for the Covid positive children
BMC's Iqbal Singh Chahal said they are working closely with a special task force that includes some of India's top pediatricians
India's financial hub Mumbai city, which has achieved praise for tackling the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic better than any other metropolis in the country, is now all geared up to win the battle against the potential third wave.
Mumbai is building four gigantic centres across the city with special units for the Covid positive children, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told Reuters news agency.