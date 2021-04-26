OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's Covid-19 situation 'beyond heartbreaking': WHO chief Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced alarm on Monday at India's prevailing Covid-19 crisis and described the situation as "beyond heartbreaking".

The World Health Organization is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, the WHO chief said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"It's pleasing to see small declines in cases and deaths in several regions, but many countries are still experiencing intense Covid-19 transmission, and the situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," the WHO chief said, according to news agency Reuters.

"WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while speaking to reporters, adding that the organisation had sent "thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies."

He also said that the WHO had transferred over 2,600 of its experts from various programmes, including polio and tuberculosis, to work with Indian health authorities to help respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India battles catastrophic wave of Covid-19

Tedros's comments came as India battles a catastrophic wave of Covid-19 that has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums working at full capacity.

The country of 130 crore has become the latest hotspot of a pandemic that has killed over three million people worldwide, even as richer countries take steps towards normality with quickening inoculation programmes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People in a queue to cast their vote during the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly Election at Ashok Hall Primary School in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Monday, April 26, 2021Premium Premium

West Bengal assembly elections: 75.06% voter turnout recorded in 7th phase

2 min read . 10:05 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris JohnsonPremium Premium

First ventilators, oxygen concentrators dispatched from UK to India

2 min read . 09:59 PM IST
A vaccination camp in Bengaluru. The initial concentration of cases in fewer districts resulted in the visible overwhelming of the healthcare system in the surge zones.afpPremium Premium

A mayday plan to vaccinate india

7 min read . 09:58 PM IST
West Bengal logs 15,992 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs, highest so farPremium Premium

West Bengal logs 15,992 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs, highest so far

1 min read . 09:39 PM IST

A recent spurt in Covid-19 cases has seen patients' families taking to social media to beg for oxygen supplies and locations of available hospital beds, and has forced the capital New Delhi to extend a week-long lockdown.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout