India on Thursday reported 30,470 number of new Covid-19 cases and 431 deaths in 24 hours, the union health ministry said. The country's overall Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3,33,47,325. The number of active cases has declined 8,164, accounting for only 1.03% of the total Covid-19 cases. Currently, India has 3,42,923 active cases and the death toll has risen to 4,43,928.

In the past day, 38,303 people have recovered from the diseases. The total number of patients recuperated from the covid-19 stands at 3,25,60,474.

The improvement in daily Covid-19 caseload in the country is because of a reduction in cases in Kerala. The southern-most state, which was reporting more than 30,000 cases each day in August, logged 17,681 fresh cases on Wednesday.

However, Kerala reported 208 deaths in a day--the highest among all Indian states.

Goa reported 70 death in 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra 56.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,783 new coronavirus cases and 56 fresh fatalities.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal rise as compared to Tuesday when the state had reported 3,530 Covid-19 cases and 52 fatalities.

Besides, the national capital Delhi also reported a rise in daily new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The city reported 57 fresh cases. For the past three weeks, Delhi has reported less than 30 coronavirus infections daily.

Currently, there are 404 active cases in Delhi, and the positivity rate is at 0.08%.

India has conducted 54.77 crore tests, so far. While a total of 76.57 crore vaccines have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. According to the ministry data, 57,80,94,804 beneficiaries have received the first shot and 18,68,41,354 beneficiaries have received both the doses so far.

