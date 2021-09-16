India on Thursday reported 30,470 number of new Covid-19 cases and 431 deaths in 24 hours, the union health ministry said. The country's overall Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3,33,47,325. The number of active cases has declined 8,164, accounting for only 1.03% of the total Covid-19 cases. Currently, India has 3,42,923 active cases and the death toll has risen to 4,43,928.