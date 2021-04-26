New Delhi: India can bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent in the next three weeks, head of the department of medicine at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Dr Naveet Wig said on Sunday.

"We can bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent in India, in the next three weeks if we all take responsibility and abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," Dr Wig said while addressing a joint conversation on issues related to the Covid-19 situation with the Director of AIIMS (Delhi ) Dr Randeep Guleria, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Sunil Kumar, and Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan.

He further highlighted that severe restrictions have to implemented to pull down the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases.

"All district officials must monitor district's positivity rate and aim to keep it below 1-5 per cent. Mumbai had 26 per cent positivity rate at one point but after severe restrictions, it came down to 14 per cent. Delhi is struggling at 30 per cent. We must impose strict restrictions."

India registered a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for 74.53 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases registered, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's total active caseload has increased to 26,82,751 and now comprises 15.82 per cent of the country's total cases. A net increase of 1,29,811 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.









