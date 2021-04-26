"We can bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent in India, in the next three weeks if we all take responsibility and abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," Dr Wig said while addressing a joint conversation on issues related to the Covid-19 situation with the Director of AIIMS (Delhi ) Dr Randeep Guleria, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Sunil Kumar, and Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan.

