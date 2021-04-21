New Delhi: Amid surging coronavirus cases across the country, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has said the peak for the second wave of the pandemic might be reached by the middle of the next month, news agency PTI reported.

"I am not an epidemiologist. I am just looking at it...I have read far more papers on epidemiology than on economics, but based on some very nice mathematical modelling of the COVID pandemic by IIT Kanpur and based on some of the research put out by ICMR etc, I am saying it's likely that India's second wave peak might be around mid-May," PTI quoted CEA K V Subramanian.

He said his assessment on the peak is based on research done by various bodies, including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 new fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.









