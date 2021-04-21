India's Covid-19 second wave peak may be reached in mid-May: CEA Subramanian

"I am not an epidemiologist. I am just looking at it...I have read far more papers on epidemiology than on economics, but based on some very nice mathematical modelling of the COVID pandemic by IIT Kanpur and based on some of the research put out by ICMR etc, I am saying it's likely that India's second wave peak might be around mid-May," PTI quoted CEA K V Subramanian.

