With 2,897 new coronavirus infections reported on Wednesday, India's caseload rose to 43,110,586, while the active cases have decreased to 19,494, according to the Union Health Ministry data

The death toll climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74%, the ministry said.

An increase of 143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.61% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.74%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,66,935 while the case fatality rate was 1.22%.

National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,118 Covid-19 cases and one death. The capital's positivity rate stands at 4.38%. Maharashtra logged 223 cases and two deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. On the other hand, Mumbai witnessed 122 new cases in a day.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 190.65 crore.

The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The Centre then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India started administering the precautionary doses of the vaccines to HCWs, FLWs, and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 years on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making everyone aged above 60 years eligible to receive the precautionary dose of the vaccines.

