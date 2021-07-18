NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry said that more than 419.9 million vaccine doses have been provided to states/Union territories (UTs) so far, through all sources and a further 1,575,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 394,297,344 doses as per data available at 8 AM on Sunday, the government said.

“More than 2.56 crore (25.6 million) balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the health ministry said in a statement.

The new phase of universalization of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them covid-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

India reported 41,157 daily new cases in the last 24 hours and 514 deaths.

India’s active caseload on Sunday stands at 422,660 and active cases now constitute1.36% of the country's total positive cases, the government data showed.

Weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.08% while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.13% on Sunday, the government said.

