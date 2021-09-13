India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage breached the 75-crore mark on Monday. More than 67 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 5:30 PM today, taking the total tally to 75,10,41,391, the union health ministry said. More than 99% healthcare workers and frontline workers in the country have been vaccinated with at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine, the government said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to congratulate the entire country for on the 75-crore landmark. The World Health Organization (WHO) also reacted to the country’s achievement.

"WHO congratulates India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said.

On September 1, India administered the highest ever 1.33 crore (1,33,18,718) Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day. More than 1 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country thrice in 11 days.

The union health ministry said that more than 72.70 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far by Government of India and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 8 lakh doses are in the pipeline. More than 4.90 crores balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that the recovery of 37,687 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,47, 032. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.54%. Over 27,254 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021. The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The third phase was rolled out from April 1, 2021, covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. In a significant development, the government later also announced to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults from June 21.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,74,269. Active cases presently constitute 1.13% of the country's total positive cases. India has so far conducted over 54.30 crore Covid-19 tests. Country’s Covid-19 daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.26%.

