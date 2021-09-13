India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage breaches 75 crores mark

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021. The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The third phase was rolled out from April 1, 2021, covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. In a significant development, the government later also announced to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults from June 21.