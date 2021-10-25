As many as 58,87,981 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Monday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 102.8 crore (1,02,86,69,053), said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 40,92,47,732 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 12,86,74,750 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 17,24,73,363 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 9,19,48,973 have got both doses.

As on day-283 of the vaccination drive, a total of 23,08,646 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 35,79,335 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Vaccine export

India is committed to supplying Covid-19 vaccines to other nations and such supplies are likely to begin by the end of this year, as the abundant production will not just meet domestic needs but also generate surplus for exports, a top government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Monday.

The official, however, added that the supply of vaccines to other nations will have to be balanced against the country's vaccination program.

"India's commitment to provide vaccines to other nations stands. It has been reiterated by the Indian leadership... However, major supplies to other nations will have to be balanced against India's own needs of vaccines for the country's vaccination program," the official said.

India, the world's largest producer of vaccines overall, had suspended exports of Covid-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.

According to the official, currently the priority is to cover the eligible population of India effectively and in the shortest possible time.

"The export needs and commitments are also carefully watched and monitored," he said, adding that going forward, the calibrated approach to exporting vaccines would be taken.

