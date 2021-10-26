As many as 51,56,054 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Monday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 103 crore (1,03,48,36,594), said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 41,10,37,440 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 12,86,74,750 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 17,29,26,403 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 9,27,40,536 have got both doses.

As on day-284 of the vaccination drive, a total of 20,13,430 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 31,42,624 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Health minister's meeting with states

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and union territories on Wednesday regarding ramping up of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, reported news agency ANI.

Mandaviya will also discuss the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission during the meet. He will also focus on the delay in administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday urged the states and union territories to focus on beneficiaries who are waiting for their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine after their interval period gets over.

ANI reported that the country has in stock 11 Crore Covid-19 vaccine doses of Covishield and Covaxin. But more than 10 crore people still haven't taken their second dose.

